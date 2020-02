Phnom Penh: Fire engulfed homes in front of railway tracks in Russey Keo

According to preliminary reports, the blaze destroyed 15 houses and 80 rental units. The cause is believed to have been an exploding cooking gas stove.

Nobody was hurt, and 43 fire trucks were called out.The fire was completely extinguished by 10:30 am.

According to the police report, around 160 rooms of 160 families were damaged after the fire spread. PPR