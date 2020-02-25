Environment FEATURED Latest 

Dead Dolphin Dumped In Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville: On the afternoon of February 25, 2020, people were shocked to find a dead dolphin dumped under a bridge on Koh Puos.

According to residents, the dolphin was trapped by fishermen and died in nets. However, there was no further confirmation.

Nhek Chamroeun, director of the Preah Sihanouk provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, told local media by telephone that he would immediately send a fishery official to confirm the research. KBN

