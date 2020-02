Sihanoukville: At 1:20 pm on February 24, 2020, the body of a man was found floating in the sea off Koh Rong.

The victim, Un Mao, was a 38-year-old boat worker from Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province. He was declared missing on February 22, after his boat sank. Five people were rescued.

The body was taken to the mainland and will be handed over to the family for a traditional funeral. POST NEWS