Banteay Meanchey: A truck driver going at high speed swerved to avoid a motorbike, and overturned, spilling hundreds of ABC, Tiger and Anchor beers.

Luckily, no one was killed or injured in the accident which occurred at about 11 am on 24 February 2020, on National Road No. 59 in the village of Mork, Pongro commune Malai Province.

According to a resident who lives near the scene, the red six-wheeler, Phnom Penh 3D-1716, was speeding.

Police arrived at the scene after the vehicle overturned and, as it did not cause any harm, allowed the company to tow the truck off the road by without interference from the authorities. MCPN