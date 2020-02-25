FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Banteay Meanchey Beer Spill

cne37 Views 0 Comments , ,

Banteay Meanchey: A truck driver going at high speed swerved to avoid a motorbike, and overturned, spilling hundreds of ABC, Tiger and Anchor beers.

Luckily, no one was killed or injured in the accident which occurred at about 11 am on 24 February 2020, on National Road No. 59 in the village of Mork, Pongro commune Malai Province.

According to a resident who lives near the scene, the red six-wheeler, Phnom Penh 3D-1716, was speeding.

Police arrived at the scene after the vehicle overturned and, as it did not cause any harm, allowed the company to tow the truck off the road by without interference from the authorities. MCPN

You May Also Like

Indian Pharma Boss In Court On Counterfeit Charges

cne0

Taiwanese Man Arrested After PP Street Brawl

cne0

Burmese Bareknuckle Boxing Coming To Cambodia

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *