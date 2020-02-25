Takeo: On February 24, 2020 at 3:22 pm, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in cooperation with the Kirivong District Police Inspectorate, cracked down on a case of cultivation and storage of illegal marijuana in Chroy Village, Preah Bat Chun Chum, Kirivong District, Takeo Province.

The suspect, Vann Lim, a 64-year-old male, who lives in Chroy Village, Preah Bat Chorn Chum Commune, Kirivong District, Takeo Province was arrested. 15.05 kg of dried marijuana and 35 kilos of fresh marijuana and 1 scales were seized.

The suspect is currently being questioned for a case to be sent to the provincial court.