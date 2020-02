Tbong Khmum: A young man was kiled in Memot commune, Memot district, Tbong Khmum province on the evening of February 23, 2020.

The victim went to stop his uncle from arguing with two mentally ill people who were causing a scene in the village. He was then stabbed with a knife.

A woman aged 36 years old and a 43-year-old man were arrested and charged with the murder of Kim Rithy. Chhay, 20, who died in hospital of his wounds. AREY