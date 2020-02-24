Kandal: On February 23, 2020, Kandal Provincial Commander-in-Chief Brigadier General Sam Tola urged and appealed to citizens, especially Facebook users, to be on high alert after more scammers were caught.

On February 10, 2020, victim Vanny, a 55-year-old farmer living in Boeung Kru commune, Lvea Em district, Kandal province, filed a complaint with the military police in Kandal province’s Lvea Em district.

For two months on Facebook, an account called Michael Johnson had been sending the victim messages claiming to be a British national, who was compassionate to poor people and offered to send gifts to help families and improve lives.

On February 8, 2020, the Michael Johnson account contacted the victim through Messenger to send a series of payments totalling $ 8,450.

After receiving the above complaints and comments, Brigadier General Sam Tola, the commander of the Kandal Provincial Gendarmerie, ordered the provincial special forces to investigate the suspects for legal action.

Through diligent research, and with the expertise of the Royal Gendarmerie in Kandal, a suspect, 35-year-old Rom Sokleang was found, who was using a Wing account to take money.

On February 12, 2020, at the Wing Veng money house in Moul village, Dangkor district, Phnom Penh, the suspect was arrested.

After the arrest, the suspect was brought to the Kandal Provincial Gendarmerie for questioning.

On February 13, 2020, the Special Forces of the Royal Gendarmerie, under the direction of the Prosecutor, made further arrests of two more suspects: EMMANUEL SUNJAY, 31, and GABRIEL PHILEP, 21, both Nigerian and another unnamed woman.

The three people were staying together in a rented house in Sangkat Dangkao, Khan Dangkor, where the police seized 3 tablets, 9 phones, two pieces for internet access, SIM cards and other materials.

The suspects and exhibits were sent to the Kandal Provincial Court for legal action. It was discovered the Nigerians were staying in Cambodia illegally and had committed other offenses. AREY