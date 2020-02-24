Phnom Penh: A motorcyclist died at 10:50 pm on February 23, 2020 along Street 273, near the sewer station in Sangkat Toul Sangke 1, Russey Keo district, Phnom Penh.

The victim was identified as a South Korean (*OH SEJOON?), aged 55, living in Trapaing Chek village, Sangkat Chom Chao 1, Por Sen Chey district.

Before the accident, the red motorbike, plated Siem Reap 1P-9404, was travelling from the west at high speed when it hit the central divider. The Korean rider died instantly.

After the incident, the police visited the location to take the evidence to the police station, and the victim’s body was taken to Wat Teuk Thla. POSTNEWS