Kampot: At 2:30 am, on the 24th of February, 2020, a fire broke out at Soma Company coconut plantation in Kep Thmey village, Boeung Tonle commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province.

Firefighters from the Provincial Police came to fight the blaze, which was completely extinguished at 4:30 am on the same date.

The case burned 1,400 coconut trees and did not cause any damage to property and the lives of people. The cause is not yet known. POST NEWS