Phnom Penh: A shocking incident happened at 2 pm on February 23, 2020, when a man was killed with an ax in Stung Meanchey commune, Meanchey district, Meanchey district.

Authorities said the victim’s name was Kang Sokhom, 32, a tuk-tuk driver, who was living at the scene of the crash, with his wife, Phoeuk, 22, and his mother (*or maybe mother-in-law), Sopheap, 59.

According to sources, the family had been arguing almost daily, with the wife and mother arguing with the victim on a regular basis. That day the victim’s mother and his wife took the keys to the house and told neighbors the man was dead inside (*EDIT: It now appears the mother told the wife she had killed the man, and left. The wife was not involved).

After that, the mother and the victim’s wife fled, while neighbors checked and found the man dead in a pool of blood and immediately reported to the Steung Meanchey III police station.

After examining, competent authorities confirmed that the body of the man had been murdered. In this case, the competent authorities cast doubt on the mother and the victim’s wife. A bloodied ax was found behind the house and is thought to be the murder weapon.

The Meanchey district’s police and Royal Gendarmerie are now conducting a criminal investigation into the murder. NKD