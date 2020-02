Preah Sihanouk: Seven people were on a boat which sank on February 22, 2020, in the sea between the island of Koh Rong and Koh Rong Samloem, Preah Sihanouk province. In the high waves and strong winds, five were rescued and two remain missing.

Authorities say the owner of the boat, Khim Hove, a 36-year-old man, lives in Village 3, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville. The search for the missing people continues. KHMERREAD