Sihanoukville: On February 22, 2020, in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, one man died and two others were left injured in a moto crash.

In the dark, the driver rider did not see the large draining pipes that had been left on the road and the motorcycle hit one.



Nil Mao, the rider of the motorbike, died at the scene and was handed over to the family for a traditional celebration in Kampong Thom province.



Two others were taken to Sihanoukville Referral Hospital. The motorcycle is being stored at the Traffic Police Office.

The local news article asks who is responsible?. The local authorities, especially Anco, put up signs stating that there would be no accidents or deaths like this from the infrastructure work going on in the city. AREY