Siem Reap: At around 14.00 on 22 February 2020, the Bureau of Investigation and Procedural office received a foreigner from the anti-drug police.

GEORGE EDWARD BARNFATHER, a British national with no passport, had been living with friends in Stung Thmey village, Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap.

Brig. Gen. Chea Kimsan said the foreigner arrived in the Kingdom of Cambodia in early 2018 through the Poipet international border checkpoint in Siem Reap, and had spent time in Kampot and Preah Sihanouk province.

He arrived in Siem Reap on 18-02-2020 to find a job, but was arrested and sent for a drugs test, which came back positive. He claimed his passport was lost in September 2018 in Sihanoukville.

The British man was detained and sent to Siem Reap eviction office for further proceedings. POST NEWS