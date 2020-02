Siem Reap: A German man died at 2:30 pm on February 22, 2020, in Boeung Village, Sangkat Chreav, Siem Reap Province .

CHRISTIAN WEIDMANN, a 76-year-old German national lived in the village, police said.

According to authorities, the German man had died of a physical ailment (colon cancer).

After the autopsy, authorities handed over the remains to the family for a traditional funeral.