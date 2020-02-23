Frenchman’s Cooking Burns Apartment
Phnom Penh: A fire broke out at 8:20 pm, February 22, 2020 along Street 5-Corner 118, Village 1, Kandal Market 1. The fifth-floor residence was set on fire after the French homeowner (*Richard something, given here) heated his food and forgot about it, causing an electrical fault. Police firefighters came down and extinguished the fire.
Authorities said the blaze destroyed a number of items but did not cause any injuries. The owner was called to the Central Market Post for education and guidance on his méthodes de cuisson. AREY
One thought on “Frenchman’s Cooking Burns Apartment”
French Toast?