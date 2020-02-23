Phnom Penh: A fire broke out at 8:20 pm, February 22, 2020 along Street 5-Corner 118, Village 1, Kandal Market 1. The fifth-floor residence was set on fire after the French homeowner (*Richard something, given here) heated his food and forgot about it, causing an electrical fault. Police firefighters came down and extinguished the fire.

Authorities said the blaze destroyed a number of items but did not cause any injuries. The owner was called to the Central Market Post for education and guidance on his méthodes de cuisson. AREY