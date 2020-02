PHNOM PENH: A man who appeared to be drunk driving at speed flipped his Land Rover at 1:10 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the foot of the South Steung Meanchey Bridge.

Sources say the car was driving down 271 in a south-to-north direction at high speed when it clipped the bridge divider and flipped onto its side. The driver, who suffered minor injuries, stayed around for some photos and then fled the scene. KBN