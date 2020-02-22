Kirivong Cannabis Cultivators Caught
Takeo: To eradicate the problem of illegal cultivation of illegal cannabis in Takeo province, especially in Kirivong district (*the Green Triangle), which has a complex geography favorable to the trade, Takeo police detained two suspects after a 2 day operation in 9 different locations.
On February 21-22, 2020, Kirivong District Police Inspectorate forces cracked down, destroyed and burned nine illegal marijuana plantations on an area of 1,022 square meters and destroyed four reservoirs in Dup Angk Sreng, Kirivong District.
In the above operation, the task force immediately detained two suspects, while they were taking care of a marijuana plantation.
The two suspects are: Thon Land, 50, and Hav Hao, 38.
The suspects is currently facing questioning the search for fugitive accomplices are ongoing. POST NEWS