Sihanoukville: On the morning of February 22, 2020, there were strong winds and high waves off the coast of Sihanoukville.

Many small boat fishermen have complained that it is very difficult to go fishing because of the rough seas.

Officials from the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Department of Water Resources and Meteorology have said that the storm began at dawn and will ease off around noon.

Authorities have called on maritime travelers to be alert for high winds, and high waves. RASMEI

