Phnom Penh: A man was arrested on the afternoon of 19 February 2020, on the streets of Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh. The suspect was identified as Yoeun John, 29, a resident of Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province.

Prior to the incident, the Narcotics Task Force in cooperation with the Phsar Doeum Thkov police station had been patrolling the area.

The saw the man on a motorbike acting suspiciously, and found two small packages of narcotics. He was taken for questioning at Phsar Doeum Thkov police station and more drugs were found. The suspect was arrested by police and sent to the Chamkarmon Inspectorate to take action. AREY