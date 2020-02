Phnom Penh: The Department of Investigation and Implementation Procedures announce on Friday, February 21, 2020, that nine Chinese nationals (eight are pictured) have been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass.

They were named as

1- ZHAO YANG, 2- ZHANG QICHAO, 3-MA JUNHUI 4-ZHANG JINGSHENG 5-WANG LIBING 6-HAN MO 7-MA GUO 8-LIU XIANGUO and 9-RUAN MINGBAO.

They will be expelled from Cambodia and sent back to China. PPR