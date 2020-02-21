PUTRAJAYA: The American cruise ship passenger who tested positive for the Covid-19 in Malaysia is now clear of the coronavirus.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the 83-year-old woman who is currently being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital has been tested repeatedly for Covid-19, with the results showing that she is clear of the virus.

“Her tests have come up negative. However, she is still being kept in hospital because she is not that well and still has symptoms.

“Once she is cleared of the symptoms, she can be discharged,” said Dr Wan Azizah at a press conference after chairing a high-level committee meeting on Covid-19 here.

The woman was on board the MS Westerdam with her 85-year-old husband which docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia last week.

The couple flew on a special chartered flight to Kuala Lumpur carrying 145 passengers from the cruise ship, with only both of them showing symptoms.

Two tests taken on the woman showed that she was positive for Covid-19, and she was then put in an isolation ward at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Her husband tested negative but he chose to stay and accompany the woman at the hospital. THE STAR