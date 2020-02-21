Phnom Penh: An almost unbelievable and heartwarming story reports that two sisters, separated for decades, have finally met each other again. The 101-and-98-year-old were reunited through the Cambodia Children’s Fund.

In a press release from the Cambodian Children’s Fund on February 21, 2020, Bunsen, 98, hugged her sister Yuan Bunchea, 101. The sisters were separated 47 years ago when they were moved to Stung Meanchey and Kampong Cham provinces.

The two survived the Khmer Rouge, but each believed the other was dead. Finally, after all this time they have met and went on a tour of Phnom Penh together. SWIFT