Svay Rieng: Two Vietnamese men were caught with a firearm by military personnel guarding the border in Mok Bai, on the afternoon of February 20, 2020.The pair were spotted near the Tbang Bang intersection in Thong Tai village, Binh Thu, Ben Cau District, Tay Ninh Province, on the Cambodia-Vietnam border.

Military police detained Nguyen Vang Wang, born 1979, from Thanh Tri District, Hanoi, Vietnam and Nam Trong Hing was born in 1983, an ethnic Vietnamese male living in Sangkat Sampov 4, Kandal Province.

The pair were accused of trafficking a handgun and 5 bullets from Cambodia to Vietnam, and are currently being charged by Vietnamese authorities for further legal action

RASMEI