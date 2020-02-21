Phnom Penh: After submitting findings to the court on the morning of February 21, 2020, Deputy Prosecutor Kuch Kimlong of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, is continuing the case against Ven Rachna, known as Thai Sreay Neany, 39. She has been formally charged under Article 38 and Article 39, paragraph 3, of the Sexual Exploitation Law and Article 49 of the Penal Code, and has been referred to the investigating judge.



On the morning of February 18, 2020, she was brought in by authorities for education, guidance and signed a contract for the mistakes she made when posting photos and videos affecting the traditional customs. These images especially affected the honor of Cambodian women and she agreed to record a video to publicly apologize.

After contracting and confessing, at 11:30 the same day, the cops allowed her to return home. At 2:35 pm on the same day, she posted more images of the same kind.

With the approval of Kuch Kimlong, the deputy prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court at 16:20, on February 19, 2020, police of the Toul Kork district police inspectorate went down to escort her to file a submission to the court and follow the legal process. At 15:30 pm, February 20, 2020 she was sent to court to take action. TVFB