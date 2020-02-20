Oknha Duong Chhay’s public opinion survey asked should he pardon or enforce the law against the driver who crashed into his Rolls Royce?

On the night of February 19, 2020, the tycoon made a video and stated his final decision will be not to pardon the man who caused the accident.

Mr. Duong Chhay mentioned three points: first, the accused was driving in a drunk state, second, he violated the traffic law by running a red light and thirdly, the person who claimed to be the child of a farmer actually buys and sells real estate.

He said that he would not use the money to repair his car, but will donate it to benefit the society, especially in traffic law.

Duong Chhay disclosed the repair bill was for around $ 141,504.


