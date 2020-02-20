FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Rolls Poll: Results In

cne0 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Oknha Duong Chhay’s public opinion survey asked should he pardon or enforce the law against the driver who crashed into his Rolls Royce?

On the night of February 19, 2020, the tycoon made a video and stated his final decision will be not to pardon the man who caused the accident.

Mr. Duong Chhay mentioned three points: first, the accused was driving in a drunk state, second, he violated the traffic law by running a red light and thirdly, the person who claimed to be the child of a farmer actually buys and sells real estate.

He said that he would not use the money to repair his car, but will donate it to benefit the society, especially in traffic law.

Duong Chhay disclosed the repair bill was for around $ 141,504. KHMERNOTE

You May Also Like

Man Killed By Falling Barrier

cne0

Chinese Question Sihanoukville Shooting

cne1

Pick Up Left, Plates Removed After Roll

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *