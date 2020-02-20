Banteay Meanchey: At 8 pm on February 19, 2020, a man died from a snake bite in Nam Tao commune, Phnom Srok district, Banteay Meanchey province.

The victim, identified as Yi Low, was a 23-year-old man living in Ampil Kang village.

The man was bitten at around 3 pm on February 19, 2020, when he and a friend were out hunting snakes. At first he did not seek medical attention, and by the time he got to hospital it was too late to save him.

The victim’s body was returned to the family for a traditional funeral. POSTNEWS

As has previously been reported, Banteay Meanchey province has a high number of recorded snake bites and deaths.