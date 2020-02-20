Phnom Penh: The last 233 passengers from Westedam traveled by bus from Sihanoukville and arrived at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh on the evening of 19 February 2020. They will be ready to fly to their respective countries by tomorrow after they were screened for the Covid-19 virus.

Arriving at Sokha Hotel in Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh, Tourism Minister Thong Khon arranged for an Apsara Dance to welcome them.

According to Minister Thong Khon said that provisions will be made for trips to visit the beautiful city of Phnom Penh.

The Minister further stated that “For the Westerdam cruise ship passengers who are on board at the Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel, to relieve boredom…. we have arranged for some of them to visit the city. The Ministry of Tourism has been distributing tourism brochures and this evening we will be doing a tour. Traditional dance troupes will visit the hotel as well. ”

A total of 747 crew members will return on the Westerdam to the Philippines.

After docking at the port of Sihanoukville and passing through a medical check-up, the tourists were granted free access by the Royal Government of Cambodia. They can stay in Cambodia or leave by plane if they want to.

Many embassies, both US and European, expressed their appreciation for the Royal Government of Cambodia’s support. RASMEI



