PHNOM PENH: A German tourist was found dead on February 19, 2020 at 1:30 pm in the NORDEN HOUSE, Street# 93, Village 6, Sras Chak Commune, Daun Penh District.

The man was named as THORSTEN SCHALLER, a German male, 45.

Police concluded that the death may have been caused by the use of the drugs. A syringes and packets of Roche brand valium were found at the scene.

The deceased’s property was handed over to the Office of the Inspector General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After the investigation, the Bureau of Police took the body to the Taek Thla pagoda in Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.