12 Year Old Arrested After Scythe Attack

Pursat Province: Police arrested a young boy on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Samleng village, Veal Veng district, Pursat province.

The 12-year-old boy and a farmer’s cutting tool were sent to the police headquarters for further proceedings following an attack which left a 13 year old with serious injuries.

Veal Veng district police report the intentional violence was allegedly committed by a 12-year-old male, who attacked the 13 year old who lives in the same village, causing serious injuries.

Police say the incident came after the boys started arguing. AREY

