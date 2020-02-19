Thailand: Twelve Cambodian workers were on a passenger bus that crashed. One was killed and eleven others injured. The bus was taking the workers from Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province to a seafood factory in Songkhla province.

According to reports, the shocking incident occurred at 7:30 am on February 18, 2020.

The bus was trying to avoid a truck parked on the road, when it skidded due to the wet road, according to reports. The unidentified female who died and the eleven others were all legally registered to work in Thailand. NKD