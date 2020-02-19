Kep: In order to facilitate tourism during the Khmer New Year, Kep officials have been repairing major roads throughout the province.

Chin Vuthy, deputy director of the Kep Department of Public Works and Transport, said that over the last few years his department has been busy with maintenance work on several major roads across the province.

The deputy director of the department added that to improve the street’s appearance as well as facilitate the travel of citizens and tourists during the Khmer New Year, the department has organized several divisions for this busy work, especially along National Road 33 connecting to Kampot province. RASMEI