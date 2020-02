Koh Rong: On 19 February 2020, there were reports of a man drowning about 60m of Koh Rong. The incident occurred around 11.40 am. After being notified divers searched the area and found a body at around 3:15 pm on the west side of Koh Rong.

The man was named as MPILI ADIREL GARLEY EDNICK, a 24-year-old male. *reportedly a Congolese national. POST NEWS