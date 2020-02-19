Phnom Penh: Two separate traffic incidents damaged 3 Lexus RX300s.

At 9:40 pm on February 18, 2020 along Street 216 in Veal Vong District, 7 Makara District, Phnom Penh, a Lexus driver went head first into a central divider, badly messing up his ride. No injuries were reported.

Across town, a Korean man driving too fast (drunk according to some reports) in a Lexus crashed into another Lexus in the early hours of Wednesday, February 19, 2020, along Street 598. Corner of Street 1966 in Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District. There was damage to both vehicles and a spirit house.