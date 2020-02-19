SIHANOUKVILLE: Remaining passengers who were stuck onboard a cruise ship docked in Cambodia for almost a week left the vessel on Wednesday after they tested negative for the coronavirus, a government official said.

“The last 233 passengers on MS Westerdam are disembarked and will continue to Phnom Penh by buses,” said Kheang Phearum, spokesman for Preah Sihanouk province.

Holland America Line confirmed in a statement the last passengers had been given health clearances to leave the ship and make their way home.

“The company is working to finalise arrangements for everyone,” the statement said, adding that those who travelled home previously will be contacted by their local health department.

The passengers will spend a night in capital Phnom Penh and then fly home, said Sun Chan Thol, Cambodia’s minister of public transport.

“Tomorrow, they will leave for their home countries,” said Sun Chan Thol.

Holland America said the ship would remain at dock in Sihanoukville while hundreds of crew members were being tested. SOURCE: REUTERS