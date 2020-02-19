Phnom Penh: At 8:40 pm on February 18, 2020, the Ministry of Interior’s Ministry of Interior’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Department cooperated with the Steung Meanchey III Police Department to raid Barbecue 999, on suspicion the business offered sexual services.

Five young girls and two shop owners were taken for questioning. The property is along Borey Sonny Street, Sangkat Steung Meanchey III, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

After detention, they were sent to the Ministry of Interior’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Division for legal action.

