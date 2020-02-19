Crime FEATURED Latest 

Accused Japanese Drug Smuggler In Court

Phnom Penh: The Penh Municipal Court deputy prosecutor completed an investigation and accused Japanese man NONAKA Shunichi, 72, of storing and transporting illegal addictive substances according to the provisions of Article 40 Law on Drug Abuse on February 19, 2020.

A Japanese suspect, NONAKA SHUNICHI, who was arrested by authorities at the Phnom Penh International Airport, was caught with nearly two kilograms of on the night of February 15, 2020. The accused was trying to board a flight to Korea and was traveling onto Japan. AREY

*Other sources earlier reported police saying that the suspect had been paid by a Ghanaian national in Japan, and collected the drugs from a Nigerian in Phnom Penh.

