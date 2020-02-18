Phnom Penh: A thief lost his scooter in Boeung Keng Kheng, after he was chased following a street robbery of a pair of foreigners. The suspect escaped, leaving the motorcycle at the scene at 1:15 pm, February 17, 2020, along Street 143 in Olympic Village 1, Boeung Keng Kang District, Phnom Penh.

According to a source close to the scene, two foreign men and women were walking along the road when the 2020 Scoopy, license plate number 1lD-8175 (which is thought to have been involved in a string of such robberies) snatched the man’s belongings and rode off.

The foreigners immediately shouted and people responded, causing the motorbike to crash. The suspect fled on foot.

Police came and took the victims to file a report and the scooter was kept at the station. MCPN