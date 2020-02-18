Kampot): On the morning of Tuesday, February 18, 2020, HE Governor Cheav Tay, Governor of Kampot Province, led a meeting to control and prevent sand dredging works in Kampong Bay Canal. Attending were the Mayor of Kampot, Teuk Chhou District Departments, Provincial Departments and 11 sand dredging ship owners.

On this occasion, the governor requested the District and Municipal Departments to inspect the dredging activities of the companies with proper license, especially to not to allow dredging beyond the license limit.

In addition, he ordered the establishment of a committee to manage Kampot tourist boats, and said the director of the tourism department should not allow boats to be used as restaurants. SWIFT