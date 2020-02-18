Phnom Penh: A car hit a man at 3:50 am on the morning of February 18, 2020, in Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The man, who appears to have been a scrap collector/cyclo taxi died shortly after the unknown vehicle hit him. The car and driver fled from the scene.

The victim was named as Kang Oeun, male, between 70 to 80 years old, who was a cyclo driver.

He was collecting cans for scrap when hit by a white vehicle, which dragged him along the road for around 100 m. The vehicle then drove off, leaving him dead on the road.

After the incident, the victim’s body was transported to Wat Tuol pagoda to wait for relatives.

