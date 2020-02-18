Phnom Penh – On the afternoon of February 18, 2020, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court here the case against Vann Panha, on charges of attempted murder.

On May 28, 2019, outside LUXURIOUS Club located at # 53, Street 214, the accused was said to have shot victim, 29-year-old Nim Lina in her thigh.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Prison (PJ) also told the press that during a court order for the detention of the accused, Vann Panha spent time in hospital.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court deputy prosecutor Srey Vanny has accused Vorn Sokha Panha of “attempted murder” under Articles 27 and 199 of the Penal Code. AREY