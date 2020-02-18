Business & Property FEATURED Health Latest 

Female Construction Worker Dies on Chip Mong Build



Phnom Penh: A female construction worker on the Borey Chip Mong Land has died tragically after falling from a building.

The death occurred at 2 pm on February 18, 2020, along Street 371, in Chak Angre Leu commune, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the woman fell from the construction site, resulting in an accidental death. Police arrived to investigate, but have not announced the cause of death.

The victim has not been identified and media are being kept away. NKD

