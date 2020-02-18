Stung Treng: Police at the Trapaing Kriel International Border Station sent a Russian national over the border into Laos at 12:30 pm on 17 February 2020. The foreigner was identified as ILLIA MIASNIKOV, a 50-year-old Russian, who was picked up by Siem Reap Provincial Police on December 28, 2019, in connection with visa irregularities. SOURCE GDI

In 2015, Illia Miasnikov set up a Russian tourist-assistance center in Pattaya, to act as an intermediary to help Russians communicate with police and to provide Russian-language tourist information.