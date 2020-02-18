Crime FEATURED Latest 

Battambang Province Drugs Raid

Battambang: On 17 February 2020, police cracked down on a drug distribution network in front of Queens Casino in Dong Village, Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District.

A 59-year-old man was arrested first with a small amount of methamphetamine and WY tablets.

At 14:30, police moved on to find the sellers at point 4, Group 4, Dong Village, Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang

6 more men were arrested.

Police seized 48 packs of white gram powder, 86.76 grams, 693 flat red (WY) tablets, a Ford, an RX300, $ 24,503 US, 83,910 Thai Baht, KHR 27,717,000, gold jewelry, weighing scales and 10 mobile phones.

The men were transferred to the Provincial Gendarmerie of Battambang for further proceedings. AREY

