Stung Treng: On February 16, 2020, a resident of Stung Treng National Park, went to Stung Treng Provincial Department and handed over a red-shanked douc monkey to officers.

The man said he was offered the animal for sale, but felt great sympathy for it, and after seeing that the monkey was in poor health, he handed it to the officers.

The primate was later given to vets for treatment. POST NEWS