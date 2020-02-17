Phnom Penh: Customs and Police of the Anti-Narcotics Department said on February 15, 2020, a Japanese man was arrested for illegally transporting over one and a half kilograms of methamphetamine.

Lim Sambath, head of the Customs and Excise Office at the Phnom Penh International Airport, told reporters this morning that the suspect was a Japanese man named NONAKA SHUNICHI, 72, boarding KE 690 (Phnom Penh – Seoul) and continuing Flight KE 767 (Seoul-Amory) to Japan.

The man was trying to take the drugs, wrapped and hidden in his luggage, on to Japan, it is claimed. KOHSANTEPHEAP