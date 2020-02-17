Phnom Penh: Two Chinese men began fighting each other in front of the police station, Kakap 1, Por Sen Chey, causing surprise. Police then went and brought the pair in for questioning.

The incident happened at 2:15 pm on February 17, 2020, on Russian Federation near the entrance to the Air Force Base in Ta Ngu Village, Sangkat Kakap 1, Por Senchey District.

According to witnesses, before the incident a black luxury car was driven by a group of Chinese on Russian Federation road. The car suddenly stopped and the two Chinese people got out and started fighting. The car drove away.

Authorities said they were still waiting for an interpreter, but one of the men is suspected of using drugs. POST NEWS