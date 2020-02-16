Phnom Penh: Police arrested a Chinese man with a K59 pistol and drugs.

The incident took place at 8 pm on February 15, 2020 at The Bridget Shopping Center, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Chamkar Mon.

ZHAO YUHANG, a 24-year-old Chinese national, was staying at a condo in the Sangkat Tonle Basac district of Chamkarmon.

Before arresting the Chinese, the local patrol force was also shocked by the sight of a Chinese man with a handgun, the intervention force and the police department were called immediately.

Authorities said a K59 pistol and a small bag of crystal meth.

A Chinese translator said the suspect, confessed to buying the K59 and drugs a from a man about 40 years old for US $ 800.

NKD