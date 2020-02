Takeo: At 7:30 am on February 16, 2020, Kirivong district police forces conducted a search for illegal marijuana plantations and destroyed seven water reservoirs. The unknown illicit gardener had made plantations on hillsides and cliffs in Kirivong District, Takeo, on an area of ​​1,013 square meters.

Currently, special forces are building a case and searching for the culprits who are growing these marijuana crops. POST NEWS