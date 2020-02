Takeo: At 5:10 pm on February 15: 2020, a murder occurred in Ang Tnot village, Ang Tasom commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province.

The suspect, Prak Saran, a 46-year-old male police officer, lives in the village.

Authorities said the suspect, armed with an ax, attacked his wife, 21, hitting her in the head. She died instantly.

The couple had been arguing.

The suspect was detained straight away.