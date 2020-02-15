Construction work on the new National Road No.10 connecting Battambang to Koh Kong is scheduled to begin in March, with the ground-breaking ceremony to be presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen.

The announcement on the ground-breaking schedule was made by Samdech Hun Sen during the ground-breaking ceremony for the renovation of National Road 2 and 22 on 11 February.

According to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, the project has a total length of 197km, connecting from the Samlaut area of Battambang as a corridor to Pursat to Koh Kong and then to Sihanoukville through National Road No. 48.

“After this road is completed, the people of Battambang, Pursat, Banteay Meanchey, and Pailin do not have to travel through Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville anymore. They can take this new route to Koh Kong and then go to Sihanoukville directly, saving more than 100 kilometers,” said Samdech Hun Sen.

The project will be built with financial aid from China. During the past few months, the inter-ministerial working group has been accelerating the planning study to push this project as soon as possible with the aim to ease the logistic system in Cambodia. CONSTRUCTION-PROPERTY